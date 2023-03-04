Team celebration.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players celebrate after Jon Ponder’s two-run home run in fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players smashed five home runs as the team used different ways to collect a pair of victories Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

First, junior Jon Ponder led off the seventh inning with a walk-off home run to left field in a 7-6 triumph against Clarke University (Iowa) in a back-and-forth affair. Then, three round trippers powered a 24-2 triumph over Lourdes University (Ohio).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.