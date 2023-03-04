LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players smashed five home runs as the team used different ways to collect a pair of victories Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
First, junior Jon Ponder led off the seventh inning with a walk-off home run to left field in a 7-6 triumph against Clarke University (Iowa) in a back-and-forth affair. Then, three round trippers powered a 24-2 triumph over Lourdes University (Ohio).
The Grizzlies (16-2) have now won 10 straight games – five of which have come by putting double-digit run totals on the scoreboard.
Junior Devin Warner connected on a two-run home run in the day’s first game to give the hosts a 4-3 lead.
However, Clarke (7-6) answered with a two-run homer from Bubba Thompson to regain the lead, 5-4, in the top of the fifth inning.
Then it was Grizzlies’ turn for a response, coming with a pair of clutch at-bats with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs and two strikes in the count, junior Cohen Wilbanks hit an RBI double to tie the game. A fielding error during the next at bat allowed senior Ryan Hunt to score the go-ahead run at 6-5. Wilbanks earlier provided a two-run double in the second inning.
The Pride once again answered by scoring the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh frame.
That set the scene for junior Jon Ponder to lead off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off homer over the left field fence to cap the dramatic victory. He went 3-for-4 in the contest.
In the second game, GGC tallied 22 hits to score a season-high 24 runs in a game. Warner connected on his second two-run homer of the day as part of GGC’s seven-run first inning. He leads the team with eight home runs and has smashed a home run in four consecutive games.
Adding two-run round trippers were sophomores Kyle Norton and Braxton Meguair as the lead grew to 13-2.
Sophomore Caden Smith contributed to the offensive attack by going 4-for-6 and driving in four runs. Senior Blaze O’Saben, Meguiar and Norton each added three hits.
Pitching victories came from senior Jonathan Haab, who had five strikeouts in 1.2 innings in the first game, while sophomore Spencer Rife struck out six opposing batters across 4.2 scoreless innings in the nightcap. It was the first win of the season for both and Rife’s first as a Grizzly.
“Games against Clarke are always tough. These games don’t always give you what you want, but what you need. We needed a game where we had to keep answering back. That once again shows the resiliency and toughness within this group,” said Jeremy Sheetinger.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.