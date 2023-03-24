LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team split a pair of one-run seven-inning contests Friday against Toccoa Falls College, winning the opener 5-4 before dropping the nightcap 8-7 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The No. 5-ranked Grizzlies (27-4) took different routes in splitting the doubleheader against Toccoa Falls (17-9), which came into the games riding a six-game winning streak.
The hosts led the first game from the start, but had to withstand a late-inning rally to capture the first game. Then, they trailed for most of the second contest after allowing six runs in the second inning. This time GGC’s comeback attempt fell one-run short.
Junior Jon Ponder connected on a home run in each contest to spark the Grizzlies’ 20-hit offensive attack in the games. He led off the day with a home run before hitting a two-run round tripper to spark the Grizzlies’ late-inning rally. The center fielder has now connected on nine homers this spring.
In the opener, junior Ajay Sczepkowski sparked a two-run third inning with a run-scoring ground out. Classmate Chase Evans added a run-scoring double to give GGC a 4-1 lead.
Junior Jesus Pacheco lined an RBI single to help the team build a 5-2 advantage by the sixth inning. Toccoa Falls scored two runs on Ryan McCarron’s home run in the top of the seventh to threaten before GGC closed out the game.
Junior left hander Tyler Clayton scattered four hits and allowed two runs across 4.1 innings to pick up his fourth win of the season. Junior reliever Gage Williams struck out three batters in 2.2 innings to register his first save this spring.
In the nightcap, Toccoa Falls scored six runs in the second inning to grab an early 6-1 advantage. Andrew Hammerle provided the big hit with a three-run homer.
Georgia Gwinnett College attempted a rally by scoring a run in the third inning and then added two more tallies to the scoreboard on Ponder’s homer an inning later. Both teams scored two runs in the fifth inning with senior Blaze O’Saben driving in a pair of runs for the hosts with a single.
Trailing 8-6 in the seventh inning, things got interesting when senior Ryan Hunt scored from first base after a single from sophomore Joe Quelch and two throwing errors on the play. Quelch advanced to third base with no outs. However, reliever Joshua Ramey got a flyout and a ground out to keep Quelch at third base. The rally was extinguished when another flyout to center field ended the contest.
“Our players didn’t come to the ballpark ready to play at our best. That fault falls on the coaching staff, which needs to do a better job getting our guys prepared to play. We took advantage of some mistakes to get an early lead in the opener,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
