LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored 31 runs in splitting games against a pair of NAIA top-10 opponents Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (25-3) hit two early home runs and later used a productive eight-run sixth inning to defeat No. 8 University of Mobile (Alabama) 17-3 in seven innings. Then, No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan University scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to rally past the Grizzlies 21-14.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a pair of home runs against Mobile, a two-run homer in the first inning before adding a second two-run round tripper during a four-run third inning. That helped the hosts build a 7-1 lead.
The outfielder has recorded three multi-home run games this spring and now leads the team with 12 homers.
GGC tallied 14 hits in the victory with sophomore Brett Dingess and Sczepkowski each having three hits. Junior Cohen Wilbanks joined sophomores Braxton Meguiar and Kyle Norton with collecting two hits apiece.
Sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti struck out nine batters and scattered six hits across six strong innings to pick up the victory and improve his record to 5-0 for the season.
In the nightcap, GGC once again started fast as sophomore Caden Smith connected on a grand slam to cap a six-run opening frame. However, Tennessee Wesleyan (22-4) got a pair of home runs to cut the lead in half at 6-3.
Dingess provided a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Grizzlies took an 8-3 lead.
However, the Bulldogs would account for 12 runs in the fifth inning to grab the lead. Marco Martinez provided two hits to score a pair of runs in the inning. His first base hit, a double, tied the game at 8-8. GGC also committed two errors in the decisive frame.
The Grizzlies got within five runs, 18-13, in the bottom of the seventh inning after run-scoring base hits from Meguiar and junior Devin Warner. However, TWU added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning to seal the victory that avenged an earlier 8-4 home field setback to GGC in 11 innings on February 28.
