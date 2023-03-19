Sczepkowksi homer.jpg

Ajay Sczepkowski follows through on a swing during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored 31 runs in splitting games against a pair of NAIA top-10 opponents Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

GGC (25-3) hit two early home runs and later used a productive eight-run sixth inning to defeat No. 8 University of Mobile (Alabama) 17-3 in seven innings. Then, No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan University scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to rally past the Grizzlies 21-14.

