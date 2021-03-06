LAWRENCEVILLE – For the second straight day the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team recorded a split in a doubleheader against No. 22 Middle Georgia State University, winning the opener 12-1 before falling 11-5 in Saturday’s nightcap.
The Grizzlies (12-6) used a 10-run sixth inning to break open the first contest. Junior catcher Austin Bates gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly. Senior left fielder Griffin Keller ignited the big sixth frame with a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-1. Freshman designated hitter Chase Evans added a three-run home run later in the frame.
Junior right-handed pitcher Kevin Kyle went the distance, recording seven strikeouts to improve to 3-1 on the season. He retired the first 13 batters in the game.
Junior shortstop Gabe Howell opened the game with a home run to left field.
In the second game, Keller connected on a solo home run in the first inning to give the hosts an early lead.
The Knights (13-6) responded with five runs in the second inning and added at least one run over the next four innings to build a 10-5 lead after the sixth inning.
Evans went 5-for-8 and scored three runs in Saturday’s action. Junior center fielder Cord Johnson collected two hits in both games.
