COCHRAN – Playing on the road for the first time this spring, the No. 3 Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team recorded a 9-3 victory in the nightcap to split Friday’s doubleheader at No. 22-ranked Middle Georgia State University. The Knights captured the opener 4-2 in seven innings.
The Grizzlies (11-5) scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings of the second contest. They pushed across three insurance runs in the eighth inning to earn the split.
Junior center fielder Cord Johnson collected three of GGC’s 11 hits in the victory. He scored twice and was one of three players to have multiple-hit efforts. RBI singles from junior right fielder Nick Barnes and freshman designated hitter Chase Evans in the third inning gave GGC an early 4-0 lead.
That offense was enough for senior right-handed pitcher Hunter Dollander, who struck out nine batters in a six-inning mound effort. Freshman reliever Gage Williams tossed three scoreless innings to pick up his second save of the season.
In the day’s opener, Middle Georgia State (12-5) grabbed a 2-0 lead without the ball leaving the infield. Parker Stahlman hit an infield single to open the scoring before Michael Garner was hit by a pitch.
Barnes connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit in half. However, the Knights had an answer in the bottom half of the inning and extended their lead to 4-1 after the sixth inning.
“This was a good road test for us," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We were able to take advantage of our pitches and string together quality at-bats to extend our lead. Hunter (Dollander) was ultra-competitive on the mound. He and Gage (Williams) gave our offense momentum in the second game.”
