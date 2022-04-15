MARION, N.C. — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team flexed its muscles to blast back-to-back home runs while splitting games against two different opponents Friday at the Big League Camp.
Sophomore Chase Evans connected on a two-run go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and junior Blaze O’Saben circled the bases after hitting another homer as the Grizzlies started the day by defeating Fisher College (Mass.) 4-1 in eight innings.
Montreat College (N.C.) hit a pair of two-run homers of its own to win the nightcap 4-3 in a heated battle.
The Grizzlies (29-11) connected on three home runs during Friday’s action.
Junior Jake Defries hit a sacrifice fly to score freshman Braxton Meguiar in the first inning against Fisher (21-21). The Falcons answered with an infield single in the bottom of the first inning.
The morning contest then turned into a pitchers’ duel. Sophomore left hander Tyler Clayton stranded runners on third and first bases with one out in the sixth inning to keep the score deadlocked at 1-1.
Evans’ go-ahead round tripper in extra innings gave GGC a 3-1 lead. O’Saben followed with his second home run of the season for an insurance run.
Clayton scattered six hits and struck out four batters in a complete-game pitching performance that improves his record to 4-1 on the season.
In the nightcap, GGC jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Montreat with a first-inning RBI double from Evans. The North Carolina team’s Daniel Wetmore answered with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the opening frame to give the Cavaliers (29-21) a 2-1 lead.
Senior J.D. Stubbs tied the game at 2-2 with a run-scoring double in the fourth inning. Montreat hit another two-run home run in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
GGC attempted a rally in the seventh inning when sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. connected on a solo home run with one out to trim the deficit to 4-3.
