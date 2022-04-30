LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team split its Saturday home doubleheader against USC Beaufort (S.C.), winning the opener 7-2 before dropping the nightcap 7-5 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (37-14) scored four runs with two outs in the opening inning to grab early momentum in the opener. Sophomore Chase Evans connected on a 415-foot two-run home run to center field for the final two runs of the frame.
Junior Jake Defries added a sacrifice fly in the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0. The hosts manufactured two more runs in the sixth inning from some small-ball offensive strategies. A sacrifice fly by senior J.D. Stubbs came before junior Myles McKisic scored following a wild pitch for GGC’s seventh run of the contest.
The Sand Sharks (26-25) got a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Senior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes improved to 5-1 on the season by striking out five batters and allowing just four hits across 6.1 innings. Junior Sam Hunt tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief to help secure the victory.
In the second contest, a grand slam home run from USC Beaufort’s Leandy Castro broke up a 2-2 deadlock in the seventh inning.
The Grizzlies mounted a rally of its own in the bottom half of the frame as senior Livingston Morris connected a two-run home run over the left field fence to trim the deficit in half, 6-4.
One inning later, things got even tighter, at 6-5, when a sacrifice fly to center field by senior J.D. Stubbs brought home McKisic.
However, USC Beaufort got an insurance run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and reliever Tucker Perry retired GGC batters in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.