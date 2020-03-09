Strong performances on the mound and pitching circle have had Georgia Gwinnett College baseball senior Hunter Peck and softball sophomore Alexa Good being recognized in the Association of Independent Institutions Pitcher of the Week awards in their respective sports.
Peck was honored for the third time this season after setting a school record with one of the best NAIA pitching performances nationally. He struck out 18 hitters against Lourdes University (Ohio) in a 5-0 shutout last Friday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The 18 strikeouts were the most by a pitcher in a game at that time this spring. The strikeouts also were five more than any GGC pitcher has ever recorded in a game. He allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter in the performance.
The Wakefield, Va., native stands 4-0 on the season with a perfect 0.00 earned run average – tops among all NAIA pitchers. He has 56 strikeouts for the season. Peck ranks fourth nationally in walks allowed per nine-inning game (0.47), fifth for opposing batting average (.109) and hits allowed per nine-innings (3.32) and eighth for total walks allowed (2).
Meanwhile, Good earned the Pitcher of the Week award for the first time in her career after winning one game and having a 0.98 earned run average within four appearances for the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies.
The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native struck out 12 batters across 14.1 innings during GGC’s trip to the Gulf Coast Invitational in Gulf Shores, Ala. The tournament field was filled with teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 national poll.
Good combined for a shutout in GGC’s victory against LSU Alexandria last Saturday.
