Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — After a three-hour weather delay, the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored seven straight runs in the middle innings for a 7-4 comeback victory over Clarke University (Iowa) on Friday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (14-2) have won eight straight games.

