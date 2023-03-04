LAWRENCEVILLE — After a three-hour weather delay, the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored seven straight runs in the middle innings for a 7-4 comeback victory over Clarke University (Iowa) on Friday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (14-2) have won eight straight games.
GGC overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third inning, another run in the fourth frame, two more in the sixth, and a final run in the seventh inning to take a 7-2 lead.
Junior Jon Ponder started the rally with a two-run double to right field and a sacrifice fly from junior Ajay Sczepkowski gave the hosts a 3-2 lead.
Sophomore Kyle Norton hit a run-scoring single with two outs in the fourth inning to bring home senior Ryan Hunt.
Later, junior Devin Warner connected on his team-leading sixth home run and a wild pitch would allow Hunt to score GGC’s second run of the sixth inning for a 6-2 advantage.
Sophomore Brett Dingess capped the team’s scoring with an RBI double in the seventh inning.
Clarke (7-4) didn’t go down without a fight. The Pride scored two unearned runs and had the potentially game-tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning.
Senior Hunter Moody got a double play to secure the victory and his first save of 2022.
Like the GGC offense, sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti got better in the middle innings after allowing two runs, with only one earned, in the top of the second inning. He ended up striking out 11 batters across six innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Senior reliever Jaelin Sewell added four strikeouts in 2.1 innings as the pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in Friday’s opener of a busy weekend for the Grizzlies.
Junior Cohen Wilbanks, Norton, Ponder and Sczepkowski each tallied two hits for the Grizzlies.
“I’m proud of how we handled the weather elements today and the changes in schedule (to a game starting at 9 p.m.)," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It says a lot about the toughness of this group. When he’s on his game, Cameron (Repetti) is one of the best pitchers is in the country. I was impressed with how well he managed that early punch (being down 2-0 in second inning) and got stronger by effectively using all his pitches.”
