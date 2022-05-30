LEWISTON, Idaho — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s 2022 season came to an end Monday afternoon with a 11-5 loss to Webber International University (Fla.) in the NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The Grizzlies (46-16) got off to a fast start behind back-to-back two-out RBI singles from seniors Austin Bates and J.D. Stubbs in the bottom of the first inning.
However, Webber International (43-21) answered with three runs in the top of the second inning and then pushed across three more runs one inning later to hold a 6-2 advantage. Ian Kalman hit an RBI single before Richard Rodriguez collected a run-scoring double during the three-run third inning.
GGC attempted to make a comeback and got within four runs, 7-3, in the fourth inning when senior Livingston Morris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A double play ended the threat.
Webber International extended its lead to 11-3 before Georgia Gwinnett College junior Blaze O’Saben connected on a two-run home run in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 11-5. He led the team by going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. GGC once again loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but a strikeout ended the contest.
GGC stranded 13 base runners in the contest, had six defensive errors and were out-hit by a 12-10 margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.