LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team honored its seven seniors by scoring a program single-game record 32 runs in defeating Voorhees University (S.C.) 32-4 in a Senior Day game during Saturday’s action in the Continental Athletic Conference Showdown at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC’s previous scoring record was 27 runs in a game against Johnson University (Tenn.) on April 3, 2021.
And, interestingly, the Grizzlies (35-5) trailed in the game 3-0 after the top half of the first inning.
It didn’t take the hosts’ offense long to heat up. They put runs on the scoreboard in each of its innings at the plate, including five runs in the second inning and another 10 tallies during the third frame.
Senior Blaze O’Saben hit a two-run triple to square the contest at 3-3 in the second inning. Senior Ryan Hunt then lined an RBI double off the left field wall to give GGC the advantage, 4-3, that it wouldn’t relinquish. Junior Ajay Sczepkowski added an RBI triple before sophomore Joe Quelch hit a run-scoring double later in the productive second inning.
One inning later, Hunt hit an infield single that scored junior Devin Warner. Sophomore Kyle Norton lined a two-run double to center field before Quelch connected on a three-run homer – his third in the last two games.
Junior Jesus Pacheco added a run-scoring single before O’Saben cleared the bases with a triple that gave the Grizzlies a commanding 16-4 advantage.
The team added four runs in the fourth inning, seven runs during the fifth frame and five additional tallies in the sixth inning.
Quelch finished the day a single shy of hitting for the cycle, having a home run, triple and double while going 4-for-6 with six RBI. He duplicated a near-cycle performance by Sczepkowski during Friday’s opening game of this weekend’s CAC Showdown.
Hunt tallied three hits and scored four runs. O’Saben was 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Pacheco scored four times and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar and Sczepkowski each had two hits apiece.
Senior pitcher Hunter Moody picked up the win in relief, allowing one unearned run across two innings.
Prior to the contest the baseball program recognized seniors Antonio Buckley, Jonathan Haab, Garrett Houston, Sam Hunt Jaelin Sewell, Ryan Hunt, and Moody.
“It’s really nice to get the opportunity to showcase the great people within your program, especially our seniors who are looking at the home stretch of their last year of college baseball. It’s even sweeter when they get into the ballgame and have success on Senior Day,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
