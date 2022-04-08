LAWRENCEVILLE — Offensive production from throughout the lineup accounted for 30 runs as the nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team swept a doubleheader Friday afternoon against Florida National University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The pitching and defense also shined bright as the Grizzlies (27-9) won both games in shutout fashion by 14-0 and 16-0 scores. The team’s 30 runs came from 30 hits, including 10 doubles, two home runs and one triple.
Freshman Braxton Meguiar paced the productive offense by going 6-for-9 at the plate, with four runs scored while driving in six runs. Junior Jake Defries collected five hits and hit a solo home run during the first contest. Senior Livingston Morris drove in three runs in each game and connected on a home run in the nightcap – his ninth round-tripper of the season.
GGC scored eight runs on seven hits in the third inning of the opener to grab a commanding 10-0 advantage. Three consecutive RBI doubles from senior Austin Bates, Defries and Morris ignited the scoring in the big inning.
Defries then led off the fifth inning with a home run over the right field fence to finish the contest a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Sophomore starting pitcher Tyler Clayton recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts in tossing a shutout to improve his record to 3-1 on the season. The left hander scattered four hits and faced 27 batters across the seven-inning outing.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored six runs in the fourth inning and added five runs an inning later to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Morris led off the second inning with a home run before Meguiar added a run-scoring single to give the 4-0 lead later in the inning.
Two-run doubles from Meguiar and Defries highlighted the big fourth inning.
Junior pitcher Rob Hamby improved to 4-2 on the season by tossing six scoreless innings in the starting assignment. He recorded eight strikeouts. Junior Sam Hunt registered two strikeouts in pitching a scoreless seventh inning to secure the victory.
“I was very pleased and proud with how the guys approached today’s doubleheader," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We did a really good job of controlling the strike zone on offense and pitching. I loved our intensity and relentless spirit. I was pleased with how Tyler (Clayton) and Rob (Hamby) pitched today. They deserved to have great starts."
