LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored 10 runs in each contest Saturday to sweep a doubleheader against West Virginia Tech by 10-0 and 10-3 scores at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (8-1) used a pair of five-run second innings to take comfortable early leads in both games.
Sophomore Chase Evans led the team’s offensive attack by going 5-for-6 and driving in three runs. He collected three hits and hit his first home run of the season, a two-run blast, in the first game of the day. Evans added two more hits and three RBI in the nightcap.
GGC took an early 2-0 lead in the opener when junior Jake Defries led off the game with a home run. That was followed with a double by Evans driving in senior Livingston Morris.
Senior J.D. Stubbs and freshman Braxton Meguiar each added two hits as the Grizzlies tallied 11 hits in the contest.
Senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle improved to 3-0 on the season and registered a career-high 12 strikeouts across six innings in the opener. The right hander has 30 strikeouts in 16 innings this season.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored five runs in the second inning and put four more runs on the scoreboard in the third inning to build a commanding 10-0 advantage. Meguiar collected two hits and drove in two runs from the top of the batting lineup. Defries went 2-for-4 and recorded two stolen bases, while two hits apiece were added by sophomore Joshua Holt Jr., junior Ryan Hunt, Stubbs, and McKisic.
Junior starter Rob Hamby recorded eight strikeouts and scattered three hits across five innings to pick up his third win of the season.
“I was very happy with how we pitched and swung the bats," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "I think Kevin (Kyle) set the tone for the whole day with his performance on the mound. Rob (Hamby) followed with another strong outing. It is exciting to watch those guys pitch. Our offense scores early to separate ourselves from our opponent, but we need to continue scoring throughout the games, especially in the later innings."
