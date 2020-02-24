Seniors Gabe Austin and Hunter Peck have been recognized for their strong performances during the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s undefeated week on the diamond with the Association of Independent Institutions Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards.
Austin led the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies with a .421 batting average and eight hits. The Summerville, S.C., native legged four doubles and connected on two home runs. He drove in six runs and posted a .947 slugging percentage for the week.
The catcher connected on a solo home run in GGC’s win against No. 1-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Tennessee Wesleyan University last Wednesday. He added another homer on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep against West Virginia Tech.
For the season, Austin is hitting .373 in 15 games, with a team-high four home runs, 11 doubles and 42 total bases. He has 16 RBIs.
Peck is being recognized by the A.I.I. for the second time this young season. The left hander was fantastic in his starting assignment last Friday against West Virginia Tech, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 batters.
The Wakefield, Va., native tossed a shutout in a 10-0 eight-inning victory to begin the four-game series. He faced two batters over the minimum to improve his record to 3-0 on the season. Peck has yet to allow an earned run in 25 innings on the mound this spring. Another dazzling statistic: He has 32 strikeouts and only two walks so far in four appearances.
