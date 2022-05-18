LAWRENCEVILLE — Champions wear gold.
Each of the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s 10 prior championship triumphs have had the Grizzlies wearing their Vegas Gold uniform shirts.
That winning legacy continued Wednesday afternoon as the second-seeded “golden” Grizzlies culminated a clean sweep of the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket with a convincing 13-1 victory against top-seeded Hope International University (Calif.) at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The defending national champions advance to the NAIA World Series, which begins May 27 in Lewiston, Idaho.
“Throughout our program’s history, every championship has occurred when we’re wearing our gold jerseys,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger. “There’s something special that happens when we put on those gold jerseys. It makes us play so well.”
GGC scored double-digit run totals on each day to defeat three different opponents in the Lawrenceville Bracket — tallying 37 runs on 47 hits.
The tournament hosts benefited from two Hope International defensive miscues in the third inning. A run-scoring single by junior Myles McKisic broke the game open in the fourth inning. He later scored on an RBI ground out to the pitcher. Junior Jake Defries had a triple that produced another run to cap a four-run frame that extended the lead to 6-0.
A few innings later, the Grizzlies used home runs from sophomore Chase Evans and senior J.D. Stubbs to provide a commanding 10-1 advantage.
“We all knew what was at stake this week,” said Stubbs. “I’ve been keeping my head still at the plate. That has allowed me to hit the ball hard. Since I’m a big strong guy, when my hitting stance remains simple, good things usually happen.”
A single by Defries brought home a pair of runs in the eighth inning. He was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs during Wednesday’s game. The shortstop also successfully stole two bases to break the program’s single-season record of 55 steals.
GGC tallied 17 hits in Wednesday’s game with junior Blaze O’Saben, Defries and Stubbs each recording three hits. O’Saben scored four runs in the victory.
Junior starting pitcher Rob Hamby scattered five hits and allowed just one run across seven strong innings to pick up his eighth victory of the season. One of his four strikeouts came at a key stretch in the top of the third inning when the Royals loaded the bases in the scoreless contest. The strikeout ended the scoring threat.
GGC proceeded to score two runs in the bottom of the third and added four more runs in the fourth to take an early edge.
“Rob’s (strikeout) moment was gigantic,” said Sheetinger. “You could feel the (game’s) momentum swing to our side at that point in the game. I’m so proud of the way Rob pitched in giving us seven strong innings.”
Senior Kevin Kyle tossed a scoreless eighth inning before junior Jonathan Haab worked a scoreless ninth to secure the victory.
“The players wanted to take this program back to Lewiston (NAIA World Series) and did everything to make that happen," Sheetinger said. "We got the right kind of players on this team. I couldn’t be prouder to be the head coach of this group. Winning this (Opening Round) at home, where we spend so much time, and seeing the players dogpile behind the mound is a special moment that I won’t ever forget.”
