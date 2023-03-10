LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring runs in 11 of its 12 offensive innings, the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team once again flexed its muscle while also getting strong pitching performances to gain a pair of wins to open the Continental Athletic Conference Invitational Friday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (21-2 and winners of 15 straight games) connected on five home runs in defeating Iowa Wesleyan University 18-1 in the afternoon before junior Gage Williams tossed a two-hit shutout during a 6-0 victory against Fisher College (Massachusetts) in the nightcap.
Juniors Jon Ponder and Devin Warner each connected on a pair of homers in Friday’s first contest. Ponder led off the game with a round tripper, then added a solo homer in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Warner hit a solo home run during the second inning before plating three runs with his second home run of the game in the third frame. That was the 10th homer of the season for the reigning NAIA Baseball Player of the Week.
Sophomore Kyle Norton added a solo home run during the fifth inning.
GGC tallied 20 hits and scored a run in each of its six innings at the plate. Five Grizzlies registered three hits and seven players scored at least two runs in the victory.
Junior Jesus Pacheco went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Senior Blaze O’Saben collected three hits while sophomore Braxton Meguiar was 3-for-4 at the plate, with two runs scored. Ponder and Norton rounded out the balanced offensive attack with each having three hits.
In Friday’s nightcap, Williams struck out a career-high 14 batters and did not allow a base hit after the third inning to pick up his fourth win of the season.
The Grizzlies opened the game by executing a double steal that had Meguiar successfully stealing home after Warner drew a throw from the Fisher catcher while stealing second base. A passed ball in the third inning allowed Ponder to score and double the hosts’ lead to 2-0.
Senior Ryan Hunt successfully stole third base and then scored on a throwing error on the play during the fourth inning. Norton drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to give GGC a 4-0 lead.
The Grizzlies added two more runs one inning later on run-scoring singles from Meguiar and Warner. The team put runs on the scoreboard in five of its six offensive innings in the game.
“Our pitching staff was dominant today and we followed their lead offensively. We attacked and were ultra-competitive on the mound – one of the best pitching performances from Gage (Williams). As a team, we came out to the ballpark looking to establish dominance early and play Grizzly Baseball. The guys took care of the game plan,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
