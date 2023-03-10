Team celebration.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players celebrate after Jon Ponder’s two-run home run in fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring runs in 11 of its 12 offensive innings, the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team once again flexed its muscle while also getting strong pitching performances to gain a pair of wins to open the Continental Athletic Conference Invitational Friday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (21-2 and winners of 15 straight games) connected on five home runs in defeating Iowa Wesleyan University 18-1 in the afternoon before junior Gage Williams tossed a two-hit shutout during a 6-0 victory against Fisher College (Massachusetts) in the nightcap.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.