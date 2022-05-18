LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring 10 runs in the final four innings, the No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team rallied past No. 4 seed Point Park University (Penn.) 10-5 Tuesday evening to advance to the championship round of the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Trailing 3-0 after five innings the Grizzlies (44-14) started putting things together offensively over their last four innings. They collected 10 of their 11 hits from the sixth through ninth innings to account for a 10-run outburst.
GGC is now one win away from securing the program’s fifth trip to the NAIA World Series. The championship round will begin Wednesday, May 18, at 3 p.m. with the team facing the winner of the day’s 11 a.m. game between No. 1 seed Hope International University (Calif.) and Point Park.
The tournament hosts’ rally started in the top of the sixth inning with three runs tying the contest. Freshman Braxton Meguiar hit a fielder’s choice to bring home the first run. A run-scoring double from junior Jake Defries cut the deficit to 3-2 before Meguiar scored on an infield sacrifice fly from senior Livingston Morris. The pop up was bobbled by Point Park first baseman Ty Andrews before making the catch. However, that bobble allowed Meguiar to hustle from third base to score the tying run.
One inning later, the Grizzles took the lead for good when junior Blaze O’Saben hit a ground rule RBI double that scored sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. Meguiar followed with a run-scoring double of his own as GGC grabbed a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning.
Senior J.D. Stubbs provided insurance runs with a bases-clearing double to stretch the advantage to 8-4. Classmate Livingston Morris connected on a two-run home run to left field in the ninth inning. That blast tied him for the program’s single-season school record with 18 home runs.
Point Park (38-15) scored twice in the fourth inning on a single from Carlos Sanchez. Jared Campbell gave the Pioneers the 3-0 advantage with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Offensively, GGC’s Defries, Morris and O’Saben each collected two hits to pace the team’s 11-hit offensive attack.
Sophomore relief pitcher Gage Williams picked up his fourth victory of the season by tossing 2 2/3 innings in the middle portions of the contest. The right-hander struck out five batters. Senior reliever Tuck Tucker also recorded five strikeouts across two innings. Sophomore left-hander Tyler Clayton scattered four hits in 4 1/3 innings during the starting assignment.
“We want to be the toughest team at the ballpark and today we were the tougher team," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "I was proud of our effort and our players’ abilities to take the first half of a game and say ‘enough is enough’ and started playing the way we’re capable of playing. That’s when the game swung in our favor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.