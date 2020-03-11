LAWRENCEVILLE – A 22-game winning streak and 23-2 record have propelled the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to No. 3 in the first regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday by the national office.
The Grizzlies, coached by Jeremy Sheetinger, were ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll. Both polls featured voting by a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC has victories against four teams in the initial poll: No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan, No.7 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), No. 21 Middle Georgia State University and No. 23 Reinhardt University (Ga.).
The Grizzlies’ two losses of the season came against No. 1-ranked Southeastern University (Fla.). The team also defeated the Fire once in a three-game series that opened the 2020 season in late January.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to host No. 11 Indiana Tech on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m., followed by games against the University of British Columbia on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. All of the games will be played at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, where the team is 20-0 this season.
