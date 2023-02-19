LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team pushed across seven runs in the first inning and added six more runs one inning later in scoring a season-high 17 runs during Saturday evening’s 17-2 victory against West Virginia Tech at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
That victory came after the Grizzlies (7-2) suffered a 11-10 loss to Thomas University, when the Nighthawks scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning for the come-from-behind victory.
Junior Jon Ponder paced the hosts’ offensive attack for the day by going 7-for-9, with five runs scored, in the two games. He went 4-for-4 and scored three times in the evening victory. Two of those hits came in the productive opening inning. Ponder’s two-run triple gave GGC a 7-0 lead.
One inning later, sophomore Brody Parkerson collected a run-scoring single to jumpstart the six-run frame. Junior Jesus Pacheco added a two-run single to left field. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar had an RBI double later in the inning.
Sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris struck out seven batters across six strong innings to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Senior Blaze O’Saben went 3-for-5 and scored three runs while sophomore Brett Dingess and Pacheco joined juniors Ajay Sczepkowski and Cohen Wilbanks in collecting two hits. The team totaled 18 hits against West Virginia Tech.
In the day’s first game, Thomas scored the tying and go-ahead runs, both with two outs, in the top of the seventh inning as part of a six-run frame. The Nighthawks (4-10) began the comeback with an RBI single from Michael Sowers to trim the deficit to four runs, 9-5. Hunter Kern followed with a two-run single and another run came across during a double play. Then, Jose Class Jr. was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 9-9. Luis Rodriguez-Gallo drew a bases-loaded walk to score the eventual game-winning run.
The Grizzlies scored four runs in the fourth inning to grab a 5-1 lead. Meguiar hit an RBI single to center field and later successfully stole home for the team’s fifth run of the contest. By the sixth inning Thomas had closed the gap to 5-4 before GGC responded with four more runs in the bottom half of the frame. A run-scoring single from Devin Warner brought home Meguiar and give the hosts a 9-4 lead heading into the seventh inning.
“The first game didn’t go as we had planned," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "However, I was proud of how the players came out after we challenged them to do better. Ben (Harris) pitched very well and our offense really showed up. We set a positive tone by making a statement in the first inning."
