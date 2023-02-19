O'Saben running.jpg

Blaze O'Saben runs during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team pushed across seven runs in the first inning and added six more runs one inning later in scoring a season-high 17 runs during Saturday evening’s 17-2 victory against West Virginia Tech at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

That victory came after the Grizzlies (7-2) suffered a 11-10 loss to Thomas University, when the Nighthawks scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning for the come-from-behind victory.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.