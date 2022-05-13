Three Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players earned specialty awards and another eight Grizzlies reaped 2022 Continental Athletic Conference all-league honors in postseason recognition announced Friday, May 13, by conference officials.
Senior catcher Austin Bates was named the Player of the Year while junior Rob Hamby was the Pitcher of the Year and freshman Braxton Meguiar was the Newcomer of the Year.
Meanwhile, All-CAC honors went to senior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes, sophomore relief pitcher Gage Williams, junior first baseman Chase Evans, junior infielder Jake Defries, junior outfielder Blaze O’Saben, and senior designated hitter Livingston Morris were named to the all-conference team. Senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle and sophomore starting pitcher Tyler Clayton rounded out the honorees on the honorable mention team.
The Grizzlies were this year’s CAC champions after winning three straight games in the postseason tournament. The team is ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll and takes a 42-14 record into the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championship tournament.
Bates, the Most Outstanding Player for the CAC tournament, batted .387, drove in 43 runs and had 16 doubles while starting all 56 games for the nationally ranked Grizzlies. He helped manage a pitching staff that had a 2.99 earned run average.
Hamby posted a 7-2 record and 2.90 earned run average in 13 starting assignments. The right hander ranks second on the team with 76 strikeouts, while allowing 11 walks.
Meguiar hit at a .394 clip and had 19 doubles, 45 RBI and 60 runs scored in 56 games as a middle infielder. He also collected 23 stolen bases.
Meanwhile, Heltemes led the Grizzlies with 79 strikeouts and had a 6-1 record in 13 appearances this spring.
Williams recorded three saves and three victories among his 16 mound appearances. The right hander has 59 strikeouts in 45.1 innings so far in 2022.
Evans ranks second on the team with seven home runs and 51 RBI while batting .295.
Defries ranks among the NAIA national leaders with 51 stolen bases. He also is hitting at a .316 clip, with five home runs and 42 RBI.
O’Saben’s .348 batting average stands third best on GGC’s team. He has scored 39 runs and stole 21 bases.
Morris has provided the power in GGC’s lineup, with 16 home runs and a team-high 59 runs batted in. He is hitting at a .326 clip for the season.
Among honorable mention selections, Kyle has posted a 6-0 record, a 1.44 ERA and 64 strikeouts after 50 innings across nine starts.
Clayton stands 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA in nine starts among 13 appearances.
