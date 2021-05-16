Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Griffin Keller and Hunter Dollander have been named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player and Picher of the Year for their strong spring seasons in leading the Grizzlies to the conference championship and top seeding in the NAIA tournament.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Defries earned the A.I.I. Newcomer of the Year award.
Keller led the Grizzlies with a .495 batting average, 25 doubles, 12 home runs, 75 RBI, and 76 runs scored. He was named the most outstanding player of the A.I.I. 2021 baseball championship tournament.
Dollander has a 10-1 record with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts. The right hander has recorded 81 strikeouts in 66 innings, with three complete games.
Defries posted a .439 batting average and scored 50 runs in 37 games for GGC this spring.
Five other Grizzlies earned all-conference honors: Junior catcher Austin Bates, junior shortstop Gabe Howell, junior designated hitter Livingston Morris, junior pitcher Kevin Kyle and senior relief pitcher Hunter Caudelle.
Bates has legged out 17 doubles and driven in 49 runs while batting .433 on the season. Howell has connected on eight home runs and successfully stole 22 bases. He also is hitting at a .382 clip and scored 69 runs. Morris has collected 65 RBI and hit 11 home runs with a .406 batting average this spring.
Kyle has posted an 8-0 record and started 10 games while Caudelle has recorded four saves and won both of his pitching decisions in 2021.
Junior outfielder Cord Johnson joined Bates, Kyle and Defries in being selected to the A.I.I. Gold Glove team for their strong defensive play on the field during the 2021 season.
Senior Kyle Harvey rounded out GGC’s A.I.I. honorees with a Champions of Character team selection.
