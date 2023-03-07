LAWRENCEVILLE — The productive No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team surpassed the 20-run plateau for the second time in three games, defeating Madonna University (Mich.) 23-3 Tuesday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (18-2) collected 17 hits and scored runs in five of their six innings to capture their 12th straight victory.
Five runs came in the first inning and four more runs were added in the second inning as the hosts built a 9-0 advantage. Another five-run inning came in the fourth and seven runs crossed home plate in the sixth.
GGC has outscored its last three opponents by a 65-5 — just in time for the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season to be announced on Wednesday.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a pair of home runs to lead the offensive attack in Tuesday’s game. He legged an inside-the-park home run in the third inning to score two runs. Then, the left fielder crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence during the five-run fourth inning.
Sczepkowski went 3-for-3 and scored five runs in the victory.
Junior Jon Ponder connected on a three-run home run in the fourth inning. He also tallied three hits and scored three times at the top of the team’s batting lineup.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar scored four runs and drew three walks in the contest. He also recorded three stolen bases.
Junior Jesus Pacheco and sophomores Brett Dingess and Kyle Norton each collected two hits for the Grizzlies.
The strong offense paved the way for sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris to improve to 3-0 on the season. The right hander struck out eight batters across 5.2 innings. Sophomore Chandler Wood and junior Andrew Washington combined for three strikeouts in 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.
“The beauty of this group is that they continue challenging each other to get better. Iron sharpens iron. We are seeing the results of that philosophy,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
