LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in a commanding 13-1 victory against No. 11 Middle Georgia State University Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
With the victory the Grizzlies (30-11) reached the 30-win plateau for the ninth consecutive season.
GGC scored 13 straight unanswered runs after trailing 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The team’s first six batters in the bottom of the first frame reached base safely, featuring five straight hits. Junior Austin Bates brought home a pair of runs with a single. Then, junior Cord Johnson hit a RBI double and sophomore Jake Defries added a sacrifice fly.
Junior Livingston Morris opened the second inning with a solo home run, his 10th round tripper of the season. He went 3-for-4, with three RBI, and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
The Grizzlies’ 14 hits were spread throughout the lineup. Junior Gabe Howell drove in three runs and collected two hits. Freshman Chase Evans and Johnson each went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win. Junior Nick Barnes connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Tuesday’s win gave the Grizzlies the season series victory against Middle Georgia State, winning three of the five meetings. The teams had split doubleheaders on March 5 and March 6.
Junior right hander Adam McKillican improved to 3-3 on the season by having five strong innings in the starting assignment. Freshman Tyler Clayton and senior Hunter Caudelle each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
“This was a statement win," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We needed to distance ourselves from them in the national poll (No. 8 against No. 11) and win the season series. We put together quality at bats and were able to make contact in some two-strike counts. It was quite a first inning that set a positive tone for the game.”
