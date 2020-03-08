LAWRENCEVILLE – Six extra-base hits contributed to a season-high 17 runs in the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s 17-3 victory against Lourdes University (Ohio) in seven innings Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The No. 5-ranked Grizzlies (21-2) have now won 20 consecutive games, tying for the second longest streak in program history. The program’s 2014 team also won 20 straight games.
“We needed our offense to break out," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We were looking to gain more confidence at the plate, especially with a good match up (against No. 11 Cumberlands) coming on Monday. We also were fortunate to get a lot of players into the game. Things couldn’t have worked out any better for us.”
GGC broke Sunday’s game open with a nine-run second inning. The scoring started innocently, with freshman Chase Evans hitting a run-scoring single. A few batters later, junior Nick Barnes connected on a grand slam home run to give the hosts a commanding 8-0 lead.
The team added four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to build a 17-2 lead.
Junior Myles Smith went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs at the top of the batting lineup. Barnes also collected three hits and added four RBI, led by the grand slam. Junior Tate Kight and Evans rounded out the multiple-hit efforts each with two hits.
The Grizzlies recorded 16 hits in the game, including five doubles. Kight had two of the doubles.
Junior pitcher Matt Hunt improved to 5-0 on the season, allowing no earned runs across five innings on the mound. Freshman Jake Bearden and junior Denzel Coley scattered one hit across the final two innings in relief.
