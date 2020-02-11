COCHRAN – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team hit four home runs in a 9-5 victory at No. 22 Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday afternoon in the first mid-week game of the season.
Juniors Gabe Howell, Nick Tanner and Nick Barnes connected on solo homers in the first, third and fourth innings, respectively, to give GGC a 3-0 lead. Junior Tate Kight hit a three-run home run during a five-run fifth frame to extend the team’s lead to 9-1.
Five Grizzlies recorded two or more hits in GGC’s 13-hit attack. Barnes led the way with three hits and two runs scored. Contributing two hits apiece were senior Gabe Austin, junior Steven Lugo, Howell and Kight.
Benefiting from that offensive output was junior left hander Christopher Bergmoser, who had six strong innings to improve to 1-1 on the season. He allowed just five hits in the starting assignment. Sophomore reliever Rob Hamby tossed the remaining three innings to pick up the save.
Middle Georgia State (5-5) scored four runs in the ninth inning.
GGC (3-2) has scored first in all five games this season, including a run in the first inning of each contest.
“We were definitely ready for the first mid-week game on the road," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We were tough-minded mentally. Tate (Kight) has as much power as anybody on our team and he is seeing the ball really well. On the mound, our pitchers attacked the strike zone and Christopher (Bergmoser) kept opposing hitters off balance.”
