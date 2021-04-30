LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team earned a pair of commanding seven-inning victories over two different opponents Friday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex to achieve its 35th win of the season.
The Grizzlies (35-9) defeated Fisher College (Mass.) 14-1 in the morning contest before scoring a 14-2 evening triumph against Talladega College (Ala.).
The hosts extended their winning streak to six games, scoring 77 runs during the stretch, and improved the home record to 31-7 for this spring.
Against Fisher, GGC pushed across five runs in the fourth inning and six additional runs during the sixth inning. Senior Griffin Keller led the team’s 17-hit offensive attack by going 4-for-5 and scoring three runs. Junior Austin Bates drove in three runs and collected three hits, while junior Nick Barnes added three hits.
Junior Cord Johnson and sophomore Jake Defries each tallied two hits to round out the Grizzlies’ balanced effort in the day’s opener.
Senior starting pitcher Hunter Dollander struck out a season-high 11 batters and scattered four hits in the complete-game victory. The right hander improved to 9-1 on the season and picked up his 25th career victory.
In the nightcap, the Grizzlies connected on four home runs, including a pair during an eight-run first inning against Talladega. After allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Keller hit his ninth homer of the season to trim the deficit to 2-1. A grand slam homer by Defries gave the hosts an 8-2 lead.
Junior Gabe Howell hit a three-run home run in the third inning and sophomore Myles McKisic added a two-run round tripper during the fifth frame.
Freshman left hander Tyler Clayton improved to 3-1 on the season with five quality innings from the starting assignment. Sophomores Alex Friesen and Hunter Moody each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
“Hunter (Dollander) helped set the tone for the day by coming at opposing hitters and being ultra-competitive," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "That carried over to Tyler (Clayton) in the second game. This group is making mature decisions on the field and playing with confidence."
