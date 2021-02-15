Strong performances to help the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team sweep a three-game weekend series against a Top-10 opponent has earned a pair of Grizzlies the Association of Independent Institutions Baseball Player of the Week awards.
Senior right hander Hunter Dollander earned the Pitcher of the Week honors after striking out seven opposing hitters in last Friday’s 5-2 win against No. 9 Freed-Hardeman University (Tennessee).
The Evans native scattered five hits and allowed two runs across six innings. That helped the Grizzlies win the opener of Friday’s doubleheader.
Meanwhile, junior designated hitter Livingston Morris paced GGC’s offensive attack to be named the league’s Hitter of the Week. He batted .400, connected on two home runs, four runs and scored four runs over the course of the three-game series sweep.
The Woodstock native hit both of his home runs in the first inning of the last two games of the series. Morris posted a 1.000 slugging percentage and was successful in a stolen base attempt that resulted in him scoring a run after a throwing error on the play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.