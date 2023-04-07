HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Six different Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players had multiple-hit performances in leading the No. 3-ranked Grizzlies to an 11-5 victory at USC Beaufort in Friday’s opener of a weekend series.
Inclement weather suspended Friday’s nightcap with the Sand Sharks leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The two teams will attempt to resume the game, at a time yet to be announced, and then play another contest Saturday, April 8, in Hardeeville.
The Grizzlies (32-5) scored early and often to earn the first-game victory. Four runs were placed on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Joe Quelch opened the scoring with an RBI single. Junior Devin Warner then wrapped up the frame with an infield single that brought home sophomore Brett Dingess.
GGC broke the game open behind a five-run fourth inning that built a commanding 10-3 lead in the match up of Continental Athletic Conference opponents.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit a two-run single to open the inning. Dingess added an RBI single to right field before Warner lined a run-scoring double for the team’s 10th run of the contest.
Quelch led the Grizzlies’ 18-hit offensive attack by going 4-for-5 and driving in two runs. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar went 3-for-5 and scored a pair of runs. Junior Jesus Pacheco also collected three hits against USC Beaufort (12-23).
Dingess, Sczepkowski and Warner each tallied two hits and combined to account for five RBI for the Grizzlies.
Sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti struck out five batters across 4.2 innings to pick up his seventh win of the season. Sophomore Chandler Wood helped secure the triumph with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.
