HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Six different Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players had multiple-hit performances in leading the No. 3-ranked Grizzlies to an 11-5 victory at USC Beaufort in Friday’s opener of a weekend series.

Inclement weather suspended Friday’s nightcap with the Sand Sharks leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The two teams will attempt to resume the game, at a time yet to be announced, and then play another contest Saturday, April 8, in Hardeeville.

