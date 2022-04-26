LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened a busy final week of the regular season with a 12-2 victory in seven innings against Brewton-Parker College on Tuesday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (35-12) scored nine runs in a sixth inning that turned a one-run deficit into an 10-2 advantage. The rally was propelled by a home run from senior Livingston Morris – the right fielder’s fourth straight game with a homer – during a 2-for-2 day at the plate.
Sophomore Chase Evans continued the scoring for GGC with a two-run single through the right side of the infield. Junior Jake Defries drove in a pair of runs with a single while sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. capped the productive frame with an RBI single.
The hosts collected seven hits in that nine-run sixth inning.
GGC added two more runs in the seventh inning when junior Blaze O’Saben and Defries had RBI singles. Defries went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs in the victory.
Offensively, the Grizzlies outhit the Barons (19-27) by an 11-5 margin. Junior Myles McKisic scored three runs, one of them coming on a solo home run in the second inning.
Sophomore pitcher Gage Williams recorded eight strikeouts and allowed two unearned runs across five innings in the starting assignment. However, the victory went to senior Maddex Richardson, who tossed two scoreless innings in relief. The right hander also was the winning pitcher in a 4-3 victory at Brewton-Parker on March 8.
The team is scheduled to play six more home games during the next week before hosting the Continental Athletic Conference championship tournament May 7-9.
