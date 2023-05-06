LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded and tournament host Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team began its quest for the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference championship with a convincing 14-0 victory over No. 4-seeded Iowa Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (45-5; ranked No. 4 nationally), winners of 16 consecutive games, opened the tournament by scoring five runs in the first inning. They then sealed the victory by adding five additional runs in the sixth inning.
Saturday’s victory moves GGC into the winner’s bracket against No. 2 seed Fisher College (Massachusetts) on Sunday, May 7, starting at 11 a.m.
Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams struck out seven batters and scattered six hits in tossing the shutout. He improved to 9-1 on the season.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar hit a two-run single early in the first inning before junior Devin Warner drove in a pair of runs with a double to give the hosts a quick 5-0 lead.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski, the 2023 CAC Player of the Year, added a two-run double in the second inning to increase the team’s advantage to 7-0.
As part of the productive sixth inning, junior Cohen Wilbanks hit a two-run single before junior Jesus Pacheco lined a single that brought home two more runs.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies also registered 11 stolen bases in the victory, with five different players registering two steals. Besides his two steals, junior Jon Ponder also went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a pair of runs scored, from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
Eight of the nine GGC players in the starting lineup collected a hit in the first contest of postseason play.
“We wanted to set the tone early and establish our tempo for the game. Gage (Williams) did an outstanding job in the first inning and the offense did an awesome job of answering the bell. I was excited with how everything upfolded for us after that,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.