Williams side pitching.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Gage Williams pitches on April 16, 2023.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded and tournament host Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team began its quest for the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference championship with a convincing 14-0 victory over No. 4-seeded Iowa Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (45-5; ranked No. 4 nationally), winners of 16 consecutive games, opened the tournament by scoring five runs in the first inning. They then sealed the victory by adding five additional runs in the sixth inning.

