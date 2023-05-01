... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Kyle Norton swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.
The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team will once again enjoy the good fortune of hosting one of the 10 sites for the 2023 NAIA national tournament’s Opening Round from May 15-18 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The NAIA Baseball National Championship Selection Committee announced the tournament sites Monday, May 1, based on national geography, facility quality and host qualifications.
“It’s good to have our stadium, program, college, and community once again recognized for their high-quality standards,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger, who guided the Grizzlies to the 2021 NAIA national championship. “Our players played themselves into this hosting opportunity by having another strong regular season. Also, our athletic and college administrations have provided us with one of the top facilities among all NAIA programs in the country. We’re excited to be hosting visiting teams from throughout the country to our stadium, campus and community.”
Six NAIA Opening Round sites will host five-team double-elimination tournaments, while the remaining four locations will have been four teams competing for spots to qualify for the Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, beginning on May 26. The Opening Round brackets will be announced Thursday, May 11, by the NAIA national office.
GGC (44-5), ranked No. 4 in the final regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, enters postseason play on a 15-game winning streak.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to host Iowa Wesleyan University on Saturday, May 6, in the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Championship tournament, starting at 1 p.m. The double-elimination tournament will continue through Monday, May 8, at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. Fisher College (Mass.) and Florida National University round out the tournament field.
“One of the best parts of being an emerging college town is that our facility can host conference and NAIA tournaments. This is a home-field edge that we hope to take full advantage of this month,” said Sheetinger.
