Norton hit.jpg

Kyle Norton swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team will once again enjoy the good fortune of hosting one of the 10 sites for the 2023 NAIA national tournament’s Opening Round from May 15-18 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The NAIA Baseball National Championship Selection Committee announced the tournament sites Monday, May 1, based on national geography, facility quality and host qualifications.

