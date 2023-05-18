LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team will be making its sixth NAIA World Series appearance, and the fifth straight trip to Lewiston, Idaho, after defeating Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) 7-1 in Thursday’s championship game of the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The top-seeded Grizzlies (50-6; No. 3 NAIA national ranking) are taking a similar pathway to their 2021 tournament run, which culminated in a national championship.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.