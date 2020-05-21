Pitcher Andrew Willmon announced Thursday on social media that he plans to play his final college baseball season at Georgia Gwinnett College.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander played previously at the University of Northern Colorado, where he had 10 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings in seven appearances this season. He also had a 3.24 ERA.
Willmon, from Everett, Wash., played previously at Columbia Basin Community College and Concordia University.
