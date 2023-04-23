The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team joins family members of Cody Butler in the middle of the first inning of the first game where a custom chairback was dedicated in Butler's memory on April 22, 2023.
The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team joins family members of Cody Butler in the middle of the first inning of the first game where a custom chairback was dedicated in Butler's memory on April 22, 2023.
Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics
Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski during an at-bat in the first inning of Game 1 against Brewton-Parker on April 22, 2023.
Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics
Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Game 1 against Brewton-Parker on April 22, 2023.
LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team relied on strong pitching and timely offense to sweep a doubleheader against Brewton-Parker College by 8-2 and 4-0 scores on Saturday afternoon on Cody Butler Day at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The victories also swept a three-game weekend series over the Barons and gave the Grizzlies their 40th win of the season.
During the day, GGC’s Office of Athletics and baseball program recognized its biggest fan, the late Cody Butler, and dedicated a customized chairback seat at the stadium in his memory. The former Georgia Gwinnett College student created the NAIABall social media brand in 2017 and expanded coverage of NAIA baseball coast to coast with a weekly podcast. Regrettably, Butler passed away in December 2022.
“It was an emotional day," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "I was really pleased with how we played in Cody’s memory. His family got to watch two Grizzly wins. That meant just as much to us as anything. Cody meant so much to GGC and NAIA baseball. We honored him and his family by playing two strong games.”
In the games, the Grizzlies (40-5) tallied 21 hits to score 12 runs across the doubleheader sweep. However, the team’s pitching staff also shined by allowing a combined four hits and two runs during 16 innings of action.
GGC scored in five of its six offensive innings and connected on a pair of home runs to capture the opening game of the day.
Sophomore Joe Quelch hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. A few batters later, junior Devin Warner lined a run-scoring single to give the hosts a quick 3-0 advantage.
Then, GGC flexed its muscles to add runs on the scoreboard. Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a solo home run in the third inning. It was his sixth homer of the week and school-record 25th of the season.
Warner then hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning as GGC’s lead grew to 7-1.
Sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris improved to 6-1 on the season by striking out five batters across three innings. Sophomore Ben Weber allowed just one hit and recorded three strikeouts in four strong innings out the bullpen to collect his first save of the season.
In the second game, junior starting pitcher Gage Williams carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. The right hander settled for a two-hit shutout, with five strikeouts, as he picked up his seventh win of the season.
The Grizzlies’ offense took a 3-0 lead through the first three innings. Warner hit a run-scoring single through the middle to bring home Quelch in the second inning.
One inning later, sophomore Kyle Norton brought home another run with a single through the right side of the infield. He would later score on an RBI double to left field from Sczepkowski, who paced the team’s 11-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-4 in the second game. Sophomore Cohen Wilbanks and Norton had two-hit performances.
Warner drove in three runs and was 2-for-4 in the first game. Junior Jon Ponder and Norton each collected two hits as the top two hitters in the batting lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.