LAWRENCEVILLE – The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team registered its 20th win of the 2022 season with a commanding 12-0 victory in seven innings against Toccoa Falls College on Saturday afternoon from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (20-4), ranked No. 5 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, scored runs in four of their six offensive innings and collected 12 hits, with each starting player getting on base in the game.
GGC jumped out to an 8-0 lead through four innings. Senior Livingston Morris drove in a pair of runs with a double in the third inning. He later scored on an RBI single from junior Myles McKisic and the team also pushed three runs across in the fourth inning.
Junior Jake Defries hit a run-scoring single to center field before sophomore Chase Evans collected an RBI double. Morris recorded his third RBI of the contest with a sacrifice fly to cap the team’s early offensive output. He finished the game with four RBI and scored two runs.
The hosts added four runs in the fifth inning to cap the scoring.
That was enough offense to support senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle, who struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits in the shutout. The right hander improved to 6-0 on the season.
Four Grizzlies recorded two hits: Freshman Braxton Meguiar, who scored a pair of runs; Defries, who also scored twice; senior J.D. Stubbs; and McKisic.
