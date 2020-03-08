LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team recorded its 20th win of the 2020 season behind a 4-3 victory against Talladega College (Ala.) on Saturday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (20-2) rallied from an early 3-0 to defeat the Tornadoes for the team’s 19th straight victory.
A two-run home run by junior Gabe Howell was the deciding offensive factor. The fifth-inning blast provided the winning 4-3 edge.
GGC pushed across two runs in the third inning to start the comeback. Junior Myles Smith scored from third base after a throwing error by Talladega came on a stolen base attempt of second base. Senior Gabe Austin hit a sacrifice fly to bring home junior Cord Johnson with another run to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Senior starting pitcher Hunter Dollander started slowly but ended up scattering six hits and struck out 11 batters across seven innings to improve to 3-0 on the season. Freshman left hander Tyler Clayton tossed a scoreless eighth inning before freshman Alex Cook recorded his eighth save of the season, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Georgia Gwinnett College and Talladega are members of the Association of Independent Institutions.
GGC’s pitching staff has recorded 32 strikeouts over the first two games of the weekend.
“I was really proud of our competiveness tonight," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "This was a great test for us as we faced a good arm on the opposing mound. Our guys responded and answered the bell. Big-time players show up in big-time moments and that’s what Gabe did for us. We had the right player at the plate at the right time. He did exactly what he is supposed to do in the (batter’s) box in that situation.”
