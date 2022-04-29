LAWRENCEVILLE — USC Beaufort (S.C.) scored two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to rally past the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team 5-4 to capture the weekend series opener Friday night from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Sand Sharks (25-24) got three straight base hits with two outs in their plate appearances. Pinch hitter Kryan Russ hit a double to center field before Brock Thibodeaux tied the game, 4-4, with a run-scoring triple off the glove of an outstretched GGC outfielder in deep left-center field. A second pinch hitter in the inning, Julian Galassi, followed with an infield single to shortstop that scored the eventual game-winning run.
The Grizzlies (36-13) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning. Sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. hit an RBI single through the right side in the opening frame. Freshman Braxton Meguiar executed a successful safety squeeze to bring home senior J.D. Stubbs for the early advantage.
USC Beaufort slowly chipped away at the deficit, eventually tying the contest in the top of the sixth inning. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Nick Milhan and Alexander Humphrey squared the contest at 3-3.
GGC regained the lead, 4-3, in the bottom half of the sixth inning as junior Ryan Hunt successfully stole third base and then scored following a throwing error.
Sophomore starting pitcher Tyler Clayton scattered three hits and allowed one earned run across seven strong innings but didn’t factor in the pitching decision.
Meanwhile, USC Beaufort’s Scott Matthews allowed just one hit and recorded two strikeouts in four innings of relief to pick up the victory.
