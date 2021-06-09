Winning its first national championship has brought the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team top the top of the final NAIA Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Wednesday.
The team claimed 17 of the 18 first-place votes from the national panel of baseball coaches.
The Grizzlies, led by head coach Jeremy Sheetinger, won all five games at the Avista NAIA World Series, including an 8-4 victory against Central Methodist University (Missouri) to capture the title on June 3. They completed the season with a 51-10 record, winning 22 of their last 23 games.
Along the 2021 season, GGC played 15 games against nine opponents ranked among the top 20 teams in the final national poll. The Grizzlies also played two additional contests against team receiving votes in the poll. The team defeated opponents seeded No. 1, No. 2 (twice), No. 4, and No. 6 during the process of winning the World Series.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s No. 1 ranking marks the third season in program history that it has held the top spot in a national poll, also achieving the distinction during the 2016 and 2015 seasons. This year’s 51 wins mark the fifth season that a team has achieved 50 or more victories.
