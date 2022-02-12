LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed its second weekend series sweep of the young season with a 7-2 victory against Midway University (Ky.) Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (6-0) scored 38 runs during the three-game series sweep.
Senior Austin Bates led the team’s 11-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-5 and driving in three runs. The catcher tied the game, 2-2, with an RBI single in the third inning. He later added a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and capped his strong offensive day with a run-scoring double in the eighth frame.
Junior Jake Defries scored three runs and added three stolen bases from the top of GGC’s batting order. He opened the scoring in the first inning by stealing third base and advancing home after a throwing error by Midway’s catcher.
Midway (0-7) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning before the hosts pushed three runs across in the bottom half to regain the lead for the rest of the game. Junior Myles McKisic gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 advantage with an RBI ground out. Senior J.D. Stubbs followed with a run-scoring single to help build the team’s advantage on the scoreboard.
Junior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes struck out eight batters across four innings to pick up the victory in his 2022 debut. Sophomore Tyler Clayton went the rest of the way to pick up the save, the fourth of the season for the team.
