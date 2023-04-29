BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team ended the regular season by completing the four-game weekend series sweep of Fisher College (Mass.) with 12-3 and 3-1 victories Saturday afternoon in games played at Campbell University.
The Grizzlies (44-5) outscored the Falcons by a 37-6 margin across the four games and had a 12-0 record against Continental Athletic Conference opponents this spring heading into next weekend’s league championship tournament – taking a 15-game winning streak into postseason play.
GGC used fast starts in both contests to build early leads. Junior Jesus Pacheco lined a two-run double to right-center field to open a four-run first inning in Saturday’s opener. Classmate Cohen Wilbanks added a run-scoring single in the big offensive frame.
Run-scoring doubles were the key hits in the third and fourth innings. Sophomore Caden Smith lined a double with two outs to bring home Pacheco in the third inning. Then, sophomore Braxton Meguiar scored a pair of runs with a double an inning later.
The extra-base theme continued in the seventh frame when sophomore Joe Quelch cleared the bases with a double to give the Grizzlies a commanding 12-3 advantage.
GGC hit seven doubles in the opening game triumph, with Pacheco having two extra-base efforts in a 4-for-4 hitting performance.
Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams struck out eight batters across six strong innings and allowed one earned run while improving to 8-1 for the season.
The early scoring in the second contest started with junior Devin Warner having an RBI single in the first inning. Then, six stolen bases in the second inning produced two critical runs as the Grizzlies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Three of the steals came as sophomore Brett Dingess swiped second and third base before also stealing home after senior Ryan Hunt had a steal from first to second base.
That was all the offensive support that the pitching staff needed as four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and scattered six hits. Sophomore Ben Harris tossed a scoreless first inning before sophomore Ben Weber struck out seven batters across three scoreless innings while picking up his first win of the season.
Senior Jaelin Sewell scattered two hits with four strikeouts across four innings before senior Garrett Houston struck out the side in the ninth frame to pick up his fourth save of the season.
“We’ve been gearing up for our pitchers to be hitting their strides heading into postseason play. It was another strong weekend for us offensively and that allowed many of our pitchers to get valuable time on the mound. I was impressed with how everyone went about their business at this stage of the season,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.