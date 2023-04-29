Pacheco relay.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Jesus Pacheco throws out a Bryan College runner at the plate on March 28, 2023.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team ended the regular season by completing the four-game weekend series sweep of Fisher College (Mass.) with 12-3 and 3-1 victories Saturday afternoon in games played at Campbell University.

The Grizzlies (44-5) outscored the Falcons by a 37-6 margin across the four games and had a 12-0 record against Continental Athletic Conference opponents this spring heading into next weekend’s league championship tournament – taking a 15-game winning streak into postseason play.

