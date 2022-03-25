WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Jared Campbell hit a pair of home runs, including a solo homer in the 12th inning, to propel Point Park University (Penn.) to a 3-2 victory against the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team Friday afternoon in the beginning of a three-game weekend trip to the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Campbell opened the game with a homer before the Grizzlies (21-7) took a 2-1 lead by the fourth inning.
Junior Jake Defries tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single.
Then, senior Livingston Morris hit a home run over the center field fence for the 2-1 advantage. That was his seventh round-tripper of the season and moved him into second place in program history with 23 career home runs.
Point Park (17-6) answered in the top of the fifth inning with an unearned run tying the contest at 2-2.
The contest then became a bullpen battle between GGC sophomore Gage Williams and Point Park’s Leo Diaz. The two relievers tossed scoreless innings from the eighth inning until the decisive 12th frame.
GGC left the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
Campbell connected on a solo home run with one out in the top of the 12th inning to break the 2-2 deadlock. The Grizzlies then stranded the potential game-tying run in scoring position during the bottom half of the inning with a fly out ending the contest.
Senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run across seven innings in a no-decision. Williams then added seven strikeouts in five innings – for GGC having 16 total strikeouts in the game.
Meanwhile, Georgia Gwinnett College’s offense collected 11 hits. Freshman Braxton Meguiar had three hits – all doubles. Seniors Austin Bates and J.D. Stubbs joined Morris in recording two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.