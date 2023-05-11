Sczepkowski homer.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski hits one of his two home runs in a win over Fisher College on May 7, 2023.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team is the top seed for the five-team 2023 NAIA national tournament Opening Round being played Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18, at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Lawrenceville Bracket begins with No. 4 seed Midway University (Kentucky) playing No. 5 seed Saint Xavier University (Illinois) on Monday, starting at 11 a.m. The winner of that contest will face the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. that evening.

