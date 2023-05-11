The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team is the top seed for the five-team 2023 NAIA national tournament Opening Round being played Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18, at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Lawrenceville Bracket begins with No. 4 seed Midway University (Kentucky) playing No. 5 seed Saint Xavier University (Illinois) on Monday, starting at 11 a.m. The winner of that contest will face the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. that evening.
The other opening-day game will feature No. 2 seed Freed-Hardeman University (Tennessee) playing No. 3 seed Concordia University (Nebraska), scheduled at 3 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament will continue until the championship round begins on Wednesday, May 17. If necessary, a winner-take-all championship game would be played on Thursday, May 18.
GGC (47-5) has won its last 18 games, including a three-game sweep of last weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference tournament. The Grizzlies captured the championship, the program’s fourth straight league title, with a 27-4 victory Monday against Fisher College (Massachusetts). The program is hosting the NAIA Opening Round for the eighth time in program history and has advanced to the Avista World Series on four consecutive seasons, including winning the national title in 2021.
Freed-Hardeman (37-19) was runner-up of the Mid-South Conference tournament to earn an automatic national tournament bid. The Lions are making their eighth overall postseason appearance and qualified for the World Series in 2019 and 2018.
Concordia (38-16) received an automatic bid as runner-up of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The Bulldogs played in the NAIA World Series in 2021 after winning the Bellevue (Nebraska) Bracket.
Midway (27-22) is making the national tournament for the first time since 2017 after being regular season champions of the River States Conference. The Eagles went 12-14 in road and neutral site games this spring.
Saint Xavier (31-25) won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament title and are competing in the NAIA Opening Round for the fifth time, but first since the 2021 season. The Cougars participated in the 2019 Lawrenceville Bracket.
