The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team will head into the 2021 spring season where it left off in 2020, as the nation’s No. 3-ranked team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The 2021 preseason poll, considering the opinion of a nationwide coaches’ panel, was released Wednesday, Nov. 4, by the national office.
The Grizzlies had a 23-2 record in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, which ended with a 22-game winning streak. The team won all 20 of its home games and stood No. 3 in the national poll under first-year head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
GGC has been ranked among the NAIA’s top 10 teams since the second poll of the 2018 season, and advanced to the semifinal round of the Avista NAIA World Series in 2019 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.