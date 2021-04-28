The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team has earned the top seed for the five-team Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Baseball Championship Tournament, set to take place May 8-11 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies currently have a 33-9 record and are ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. They are the defending tournament champions, winning the 2019 title in a tournament also hosted by GGC.
As the No. 1 seed, Georgia Gwinnett College will wait until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to face the winner of a first-round game between No. 4 seed Talladega College (Ala.) and No. 5 Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.). Fisher College (Mass.), the No. 2 seed, faces No. 3 seed Xavier University (La.) in the other opening-day game.
Play will continue in the double-elimination tournament on Sunday, May 9, with the championship round scheduled to begin Monday, May 10, at 3 p.m. and possibly continuing until Tuesday, May 11, if necessary.
The Grizzlies defeated Talladega to earn the 2019 tournament title and opportunity to play in the NAIA tournament’s Opening Round.
