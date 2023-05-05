Georgia Gwinnett College junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski has been named the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Year to be among four Grizzlies earning specialty awards on the eve of the league’s postseason tournament.
GGC sophomore Cameron Repetti was recognized as Pitcher of the Year and junior outfielder Jon Ponder was selected Newcomer of the Year. Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger was chosen Coach of the Year.
The CAC Championship tournament is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 6, at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, with the Grizzlies playing No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University at 1 p.m. That will be followed by No. 2 seed Fisher College (Massachusetts) against No. 3 seed Florida National University at 5 p.m. The champion will be crowned on Monday, May 8. The finalists will represent the conference in the Opening Round of the NAIA national tournament.
Besides the specialty honors, eight GGC players earned first All-CAC team selections while three other Grizzlies were named second-team all-conference. Four players were named Gold Glove award winners and sophomore Brody Parkerson earned a spot on the CAC’s Champion of Character team.
Sczepkowski hit a Georgia Gwinnett College program record 26 home runs and leads the No. 4-ranked Grizzlies with 80 runs batted in and a .425 batting average. He has tallied 74 hits and scored 77 runs in 48 games this spring. The junior also is 33-for-36 in stolen base attempts.
Repetti won all 10 of his decisions to lead GGC’s pitching effort this spring. The right hander has started a team-best 13 games and has posted 77 strikeouts across 70.1 innings. Repetti has tossed two complete games.
Ponder finished the regular season by collecting at least one hit in his last 31 games. The outfielder is hitting at a .412 clip, with 73 hits and 14 home runs, and leads the team with 15 doubles. Ponder also has scored 65 runs and successfully stole 31 bases.
Sheetinger guided the GGC to a 44-5 record and a top-five ranking in each NAIA Top 25 regular-season poll. The team is the top seed in the CAC tournament following a pair of winning streaks of 15 or more games this season.
Earning first All-CAC team honors were senior Jonathan Haab, relief pitcher; junior Cohen Wilbanks, catcher; sophomore Kyle Norton, first base; junior Jesus Pacheco, shortstop; and junior Devin Warner, infielder. Second-team members were junior Tyler Clayton, starting pitcher; sophomore Braxton Meguiar, second base; and senior Blaze O’Saben, outfielder.
Ponder, a center fielder, joined Norton, Pacheco and Wilbanks in being recognized as Gold Gove award winners at their respective positions.
