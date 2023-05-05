Sczepkowski swing.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Ajay Sczepkowski during an at-bat in the first inning of Game 1 against Brewton-Parker on April 22, 2023.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski has been named the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Year to be among four Grizzlies earning specialty awards on the eve of the league’s postseason tournament.

GGC sophomore Cameron Repetti was recognized as Pitcher of the Year and junior outfielder Jon Ponder was selected Newcomer of the Year. Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger was chosen Coach of the Year.

