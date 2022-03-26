WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Four runs scored in the first inning led the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 12-4 victory against No. 25 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) in the opener of two Saturday afternoon games.
The Grizzlies (22-8) lost the nightcap 6-0 to Point Park University (Penn.).
GGC hit two home runs in the victory with solo round trippers from freshman Braxton Meguiar and senior J.D. Stubbs being their first of the season.
Senior Austin Bates lined an RBI double down the left field line to open the scoring in the first inning. Two runs came across to score on a strikeout as a passed ball and a throwing error on the same play allowed the two base runners to touch home plate. Sophomore Chase Evans gave the Grizzlies the 4-0 lead with a run-scoring single.
Two runs were added with two outs in the second inning as the visitors took a 6-0 lead. Bates hit a run-scoring single up the middle before junior Jake Defries added an RBI triple.
Home runs by Meguiar in the fourth inning and Stubbs in the seventh inning extended GGC’s lead to 9-2. The Grizzlies pushed three more runs across in the eighth inning to account for 12 runs on 15 hits in the contest.
Senior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run across seven quality innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.
In Saturday’s second game, Jaden Campbell hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Point Park added one run in the third and fourth frames to build a 5-0 lead. The Pioneers outhit the Grizzlies 14-6 in the contest.
