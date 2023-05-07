LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Ajay Sczepkowski added two more home runs to his record-setting season as the top-seeded Grizzlies cruised to a 19-1 victory Sunday over No. 2 seed Fisher College (Mass.) at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The second straight double-digit postseason win has advanced the team to the championship round of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.
The Grizzlies (46-5; ranked No. 4 nationally) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning for the second consecutive day, and then broke the game open with four runs in the second inning and nine runs during the third frame.
GGC has outscored its two opponents by a 33-1 margin in the CAC tournament and the team takes a 17-game winning streak into the championship round.
Sczepkowski contributed mightily to the productive offense with back-to-back home runs in the second and third innings, accounting for four of the early runs. His 28 home runs are a school record for a season.
Junior Devin Warner sparked the first inning run production by hitting a two RBI double on the 13th pitch of his at-bat. Sophomore Caden Smith then hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to give the Grizzlies a 5-0 lead.
One inning later, sophomore Kyle Norton hit an RBI double before the first of Sczepkowski’s homers extended the margin to eight runs.
Then, the middle of the lineup added more runs in the third inning as Norton hit an RBI ground out to second base and Sczepkowski crushed his second two-run homer, this one over the left field fence, to give GGC a commanding 13-0 lead.
Senior Blaze O’Saben and junior Jon Ponder recorded back-to-back hits to score two runs to cap the team’s nine-run third inning.
Six players recorded two or more hits as part of GGC’s 18-hit attack. Sczepkowski was 4-for-5 at the plate, with the two homers, while sophomore Joe Quelch, Ponder, Norton, Smith, and O’Saben each had two hits.
On the mound, sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti, the 2023 CAC Pitcher of the Year, struck out eight batters and scattered two hits across five scoreless innings. The right hander improved to 11-0 on the season.
Senior Sam Hunt and junior Andrew Washington combined for five strikeouts and allowed only one hit in a pair of one-inning relief efforts.
“We executed the way we drew things up. Cameron (Repetti) really set a tone on the mound and the offense followed his lead. Overall, it was another great team effort. Great players show up in big moments and (Sczepkowski) had a good week of preparation,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.