LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of victories against Fisher College (Mass.) by 22-2 and 16-2 scores Wednesday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies have won 10 straight games, while scoring 154 runs during that stretch, and take a 39-9 record into postseason play, which starts this weekend.
In the opener, GGC spread runs across all six of its innings, starting with nine runs in the first inning. The team collected 15 hits, led by sophomore Jake Defries going 4-for-4, with four runs scored and three RBI. Freshman Josh Davis scored three times and hit one of GGC’s four home runs in the contest. Junior Cord Johnson also registered a multiple-hit performance.
Junior Nick Barnes homered in both games of the doubleheader. A three-run blast came in the team’s six-run third inning of the second game. Six additional runs were added in the sixth inning of the same contest.
“We’re clicking at the right time and playing with a lot of confidence," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "This is what we’ve been training for all season, striving to play our best baseball heading into the postseason.”
