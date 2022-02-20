LAWRENCEVILLE — An 11-game season-opening homestand concluded for the top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team with a four-game series sweep of West Virginia Tech, winning 5-4 in nine innings and 6-2 Sunday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
With two outs in the ninth inning, the Grizzlies (10-1) got a walk-off single from sophomore Chase Evans for the hard-earned victory. That hit brought home freshman Braxton Meguiar, who had tied the game at 4-4 with a two-out double to left field.
GGC also got a game-tying RBI single from senior Austin Bates in the seventh inning to put the game into extra innings.
The teams exchanged runs late in the contest. The hosts trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning when junior Joshua Holt Jr. hit a fielder’s choice to score senior Livingston Morris with the tying run.
Then, the Golden Bears (1-11) regained the lead in the top of the seventh before Bates’ clutch hit in the bottom of the frame. There was a repeat performance in the ninth, with the visitors taking a 4-3 advantage before the Grizzlies’ two-out rally that push across the winning run.
In the second game, GGC used a five-run third inning to grab the early lead. Morris connected on a three-run home run for the big hit in the frame. Bates opened the scoring with an RBI double before Meguiar hit a sacrifice fly.
The Grizzlies registered 11 hits in the nightcap, led by Morris’ 2-for-3 performance with four RBI. He also collected two hits to join juniors Blaze O’Saben and Myles McKisic with multiple-hit performances in the game.
Senior reliever Rhian Mann tossed four strong innings in the opener to pick up his first victory of the season. Sophomore left hander Tyler Clayton recorded five strikeouts in five innings of the starting assignment.
Senior Gavin Heltemes scattered five hits across five innings in the second game to improve to 2-0 on the season. Senior reliever Maddex Richardson and junior Alex Friesen each tossed a scoreless inning to help secure the victory
“We’re off to a good and we feel good with where we’re at right now," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "These first 11 games have revealed that we still have a lot of things to work on. However, I like this team and where we’re headed.”
