LAWRENCEVILLE – The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored early and often in completing a three-game series sweep against Florida National University with a 14-0 victory Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (28-9) registered their first series sweep since West Virginia Tech on February 19-20 and fourth sweep of the season. This time they outscored Florida National 44-0 during the weekend.
The hosts scored runs in four of their six innings – five coming in the second inning and another four following in the third frame to build a 10-0 advantage. A passed ball allowed freshman Braxton Meguiar to score the game’s first run in the opening frame. Two straight walks with the bases loaded opened the scoring in the second inning. Senior Austin Bates drove in a pair of runs with a single to right field. Then, junior Jake Defries followed with an RBI single to give GGC an early 6-0 lead.
The third-inning scoring opened with a bases-loaded walk before Bates brought home two runs with a double down the left field line.
Sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. legged out a triple to bring home Defries in the fifth inning. Sophomore Chase Evans connected on a two-run home run to score GGC’s 44th run of the three-game series.
The Grizzlies tallied nine hits on Saturday, led by Bates, Meguiar and Evans each registering two hits. Meguiar scored four runs and Bates recorded four RBI in the contest.
Five pitchers combined for the shutout – the team’s third straight – with senior Rhian Mann scattering two hits and having three strikeouts in his first start of the season. Juniors Jaelin Sewell, Jonathan Haab and Hunter Moody joined sophomore Jake Bearden in each tossing one scoreless inning in relief.
“We challenged the players before the week started and they responded by winning our midweek game against an in-state rival (Middle Georgia State) and then taking care of business this weekend (against Florida National)," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "That says a lot about the players’ ability to answer the bell. We’re excited to see how this takes us moving forward."
